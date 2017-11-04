South Dakota City Sees Vibrancy with New Eateries

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Two new eateries in southeast South Dakota are a welcomed change of pace in the downtown where food spots and restaurants are few and far in between.

The Daily Republic reports that sandwich shop Bread and Batter operated only as a seasonal, to-go business across from the Corn Palace for the past two summers. But community support led the shop to now be open all year round, with more seating and a larger menu.

The second restaurant is called The Back 40 and will complete its move to Mitchell in March. The restaurant is expected to combine live acoustic music with a gourmet breakfast menu.

A development official says a certain number of restaurants, bars, convenience stores, retail and residential spaces are necessary to maintain vibrancy in Mitchell's downtown.

