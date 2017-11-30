South Dakota Church Teaching Security Training This Weekend

Clipart

A church in western South Dakota is hosting security training this weekend as a result of the mass shooting at a Texas church earlier this month.

The training will be held at the church in Box Elder where participants will learn how to identify suspicious individuals and secure a facility should someone open fire.

Local police, who are helping organize the event, say interest in such training has increased dramatically after the shooting at a small church in Texas killing 25 people.

Source: Associated Press

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

See Also:

 

Filed Under: Church, Gun Control, Gun Rights, Gun Safety
Categories: Main Street Cafe, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top