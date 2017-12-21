Sioux Falls Christmas Travel Forecast

According to AAA, 97.4 million people are expected to be driving this holiday season. Around 6.4 million will be traveling by air. This is about a 4% increase over 2016.

If you are one of the many folks traveling around Sioux Falls this holiday weekend weather shouldn't be a big issue.

According to Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp for the Sioux Falls National Weather Service:

For those traveling across the upper Midwest this Christmas weekend, weather issues should be minimal. The main issue will be the cold, which will probably be the coldest air of the season, so plan appropriately! Be sure to have winter survival kit in your vehicle and always check the forecast before departing.

Here is the travel weekend weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

NWS

See Also: