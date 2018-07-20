South Dakota Among the Top States Where People Volunteer

When it comes to volunteering, there are many benefits. You can meet different kinds of people, make new friends, and be part of a community. You can also learn new skills and have fun. As for which states volunteer the most, CNN.com recently ran some stats to show how many Americans volunteer and which states these volunteers live.

The most recent data comes from a 2016 survey released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and show that about one-quarter of Americans, or 25 percent, take the time to volunteer.

As for which state volunteers the most, Utah takes the lead with 43% of the population saying they volunteer. Minnesota comes in second with 35.43%, Wisconsin third, with 35.34%, and South Dakota ranks Number Four with 35.30% volunteering.

Finishing last is Louisiana, where only 18% of there residents say they volunteer. So there you have it! When help is needed, you can always count on Midwesterners to step up and help out!