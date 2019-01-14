South Dakota 2nd Best State to Retire in U.S.

No matter where you are in your working life, at some point retirement will cross your mind. For the 78% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck ( according to a recent CareerBuilder study ) and the 25% of non-retired Americans having no savings or pension, ( WalletHub ) retirement is likely more of an unattainable dream, than a looming reality.

Most Americans will continue working well past retirement age ( if age discrimination allows for it ) in at least a part-time capacity trying to make ends meet. With that in mind, there are some places in the U.S. where retirement can be a somewhat easier proposition. Thankfully, South Dakota is one of those places.

In the most recent WalletHub study of the best and worst places to retire, South Dakota showed up in second place overall. The statistics used in this study were gathered from diverse organizations like the U.S. Census Bureau, America's Scenic Byways, U.S. News & World Report, the Retirement Living Information Center, Golflink and so many more.

There were three key dimensions they examined: 1) Affordability, 2) Quality of Life, and 3) Healthcare. Within those categories, they scrutinized a large number of factors which included everything from crime rates to the number of museums, air quality to the number of doctors, nurses and dentists in the state, volunteer activities, costs of living, healthcare, entertainment activities and more.

To see the full report, go to WalletHub .

Sources: WalletHub , CareerBuilder and CNBC