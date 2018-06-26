Some Fun Volunteer Opportunities Are Available This Week

Following is a list of new volunteer opportunities available through the Helpline Center. To find out more about a specific opportunity, just click on the corresponding link above each description.

The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum is needing some help with its family-friendly event called 'Zippity Zoo Day' on Saturday, July 7. They're needing volunteers to man the inflatables, do face painting and help with the carnival games. Volunteers are needed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Bakker Crossing Golf Course is hosting its 11th Annual 'Bakker Crossing Charity Pro-Am' on Thursday July 5 through Sunday July 8. Volunteers are needed on Thursday July 5 to help with registrations and skills challenges and again on Saturday July 7 and Sunday July 8 with hole-in-one and scoring. This year’s beneficiary is the Sioux Falls Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program.

LifeScape’s Human Rights Committee is looking for individuals with a background in human services, education, health care, therapy or any other related field. The human rights committee serves as an objective third party to ensure there is due process prior to any restriction of rights for a person.

This week's 'Do-It-Yourself Project' is sewing fleece blankets for homeless kids and adults in the Sioux Falls area. Once completed the projects can be delivered to the Helpline Center office at 1000 N West Ave, Suite 310, or if you or your family would prefer to deliver the completed projects yourself just contact the Helpline Center by dialing 211. To see directions for each week’s DIY project visit the Summer of DIY web-page.

Source: Helpline Center

