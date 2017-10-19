Sneak Peek: New Sioux Falls Sculptures Selected for 2018

A group of business leaders, art enthusiasts and Sioux Falls residents selected the 2018 SculptureWalk exhibit. 56 sculptures and alternates were selected from over 150 submitted sculptures.

"Our 15th year is going to be very special. This is the strongest and best group of submissions we've ever had to choose from," said Executive Director Jim Clark. "2018 is going to be a spectacular year for public art and Sioux Falls."

Over 150 sculptures were submitted, some valued over one million dollars. There are 14 new artists to be featured from 20 states, along with international artists from Belgium, Canada, US and Italy.

2018 is also when the Arc of Dreams by South Dakota Artist Laureate, Dale Lamphere, will be installed over the Big Sioux River. The artist wants you to know it certainly not an arch. The noticeable gap in the middle represents the leap of faith each person must take to achieve there dreams.