If you are a smoker the choices of locations where to indulge in your habit could be changing, again. The Sioux Falls City Council is taking up a new smoking ban ordinance.

Councilor Christine Erickson said “I don’t think it’s government’s role to protect ourselves and I was critical about that, and I still stand firm to that.”

After proposing an amendment that essentially killed a smoking ban last December, Erickson is spear heading a new one.

“It was important to create the frame work, identify the issue and for us to come along side each other for the council,” she says.

Last year, a tobacco restriction failed for all city owned buildings, golf courses, parks and properties managed by a third party.

Source: KDLT News

