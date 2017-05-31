Smartphone Case That Is Also a Coffee Machine?!?

Image via Mokase

Before you buy that new cellphone case for your smartphone, you might want to consider this - a case that is also a coffee machine!

According to OddityCentral, the company behind the crazy creation is called Smart K out of Italy.

The devise is called "Mokase," which is basically a smartphone case that brews up a fresh cup of coffee instantly. It's a heat-proof case that contains water and ground beans. Just hit the button and the battery will heat up the coffee and within seconds you have a fresh brewed cup.

So how much do you think this genius invention cost? Actually pretty cheap! Only $56! You can pre-order the case now on their website Mokase.

