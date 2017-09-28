Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery opens Friday, September 29 and you could win cupcakes every month for a year!

Get in line early to receive a ticket. They open at 10:30 AM. Smallcakes will draw 20 tickets and 20 different people will win free cupcakes every month for a year.

The cupcake shop will have several different flavors of cupcakes every day along with select flavors of homemade cupcake-infused ice cream.

SmallCakes was founded by Jeff Martin who appeared on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars .

The new store will open in a strip mall at Lake Lorraine at 2400 S. Marion Road.



