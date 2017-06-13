SmallCakes Cupcakery Announces Sioux Falls Location
Back in January 2017, we announced that SmallCakes Cupcakery and Creamery was coming to Sioux Falls. They now have chosen a location.
According to a press release from Van Buskirk Companies, SmallCakes will set up shop at Marketplace at Lake Lorraine. They'll occupy space in Marketplace 3 on the west side of Marion Road between 32nd and 26th Streets.
SmallCakes was founded by Jeff Martin who appeared on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars.
It’s one of the nation’s fastest growing franchises. USA Today named SmallCakes one of the "Top 10 Places to Bite into a Gourmet Cupcake" and Business Insider named it #3 on their list of “Top 10 Restaurant Chains Taking Over America.”
The cupcake shop will have 14 different flavors of cupcakes every day along with 12 different flavors of homemade cupcake-infused ice cream.
To see a sample of what they do, check out their Facebook page... and try not to drool on your screen.
