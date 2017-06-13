Back in January 2017, we announced that SmallCakes Cupcakery and Creamery was coming to Sioux Falls. They now have chosen a location.

According to a press release from Van Buskirk Companies , SmallCakes will set up shop at Marketplace at Lake Lorraine . They'll occupy space in Marketplace 3 on the west side of Marion Road between 32nd and 26th Streets.

SmallCakes was founded by Jeff Martin who appeared on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars .

It’s one of the nation’s fastest growing franchises. USA Today named SmallCakes one of the " Top 10 Places to Bite into a Gourmet Cupcake " and Business Insider named it #3 on their list of “Top 10 Restaurant Chains Taking Over America.”

The cupcake shop will have 14 different flavors of cupcakes every day along with 12 different flavors of homemade cupcake-infused ice cream.

To see a sample of what they do, check out their Facebook page ... and try not to drool on your screen.

