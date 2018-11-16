Small Business Saturday in Sioux Falls Supports Local Economy

Sure, right now you're thinking about family and turkey and stuffing and pie and football. But you've already been looking at the Black Friday ads and plotting your shopping strategy, admit it. Truthfully, that is really the way to do it, if indeed, you plan to wade out into the mass and madness of humanity that is Black Friday shopping!

Even better, if you're spending your money at some of the awesome small businesses in the Sioux Empire! That being said, next Saturday, November 24, is Small Business Saturday .

This event has been around since 2010 and was initiated by American Express in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation . The objective was to shine a light on small businesses across the country and that tradition continues.

Statistics from the Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy indicate that 60 to 80% of all new jobs in the U.S. come from small businesses. Which is another reason we should all support our small business owners.

Plus, a nice thing about Small Business Saturday is the somewhat slower pace. You can actually do a little strolling and maybe even talking, ( put down the stupid phone for a minute, would you! ) while you shop, instead of charging in like a S.W.A.T. team!

So smile while shopping small next Saturday!

Sources: Small Business Administration , Small Business Saturday on Facebook , Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy