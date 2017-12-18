Slim Chickens Adding Second Sioux Falls Location

The old Harold's Photo sign is down and a new Slim Chickens sign is standing tall.

The first South Dakota Slim Chickens location opened at 1517 South Minnesota Avenue in July 2017. Shortly after the opening of that store, it was announced they'd open a second.

The perfect location is across from Granite City on busy Louise Avenue in the former Harold's Photo location.

Work has begun on the inside of the building which is already equipped with a drive-thru. If you remember, before it was Harold's Photo, it was also a Runza restaurant.

Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders, Buffalo wings, and handmade dipping sauces.

