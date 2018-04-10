From Uruguay to New Orleans, the ride for Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Larry Drew II this season was extensive in scope and full of worthy accomplishments.

Starting in late August, Drew played games that counted as a member of USA Basketball during the FIBA AmeriCup. On the way to sweeping through Group B play and subsequently knocking off a talented group from Argentina in the championship, Drew II came off the bench to bolster the American effort in the tournament.

Drew II then embraced his role as veteran leader of a young squad upon returning to Sioux Falls for the G League season. This was his fifth season in Sioux Falls and played superbly to start the season.

There was a quick detour to serve again for USA Basketball in November for FIBA qualifying. However an injury leading up to the event sidelined Drew for the first qualifying window.

In late January, a return to the NBA arrived. Drew II helped fill a gap for the eventually playoff bound Philadelphia 76ers, returning to the Liberty City when he played there in 2015.

In the second window of FIBA qualifying, Drew stepped into the starting lineup for the American team and was an integral part of helping Team USA into the second round of qualifying in late February.

The return to Sioux Falls was short-lived as New Orleans needed depth at the point guard position and two 10-day contracts was the end result. As the Pelicans clinched in their penultimate game of the regular season, means that Drew II played for two NBA postseason bound squads. Plus there was the added benefit of opposing his father Larry Drew who was interim head coach at the time the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Pelicans on March 30.

While with the Skyforce, two games stand out. He nearly posted a triple-double on November 11, 2017 against Salt Lake City (13 points, 14 assists, 9 rebounds) and dropped a big number on the South Bay Lakers on January 2, 2018 (29 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists).

While with the Pelicans, his biggest opportunity came against Houston on March 24, 2018 (9 points, 3 assists). While with Team USA, Drew II shot 6 of 9 from the floor on the way to 14 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds against Puerto Rico on February 26, 2018.

Drew II also appeared on a couple Sioux Falls Skyforce top 10 franchise lists and solidified his status on the assist and downtown proficiency chart.

Career Assists: 1012 #3

Career 3-Point Percentage: .410 #5

Career Minutes: 4296 #8

Career Steals: 186 #9

Career 3-Point Field Goals Made 190 #9

Career 3-Point Field Goals Attempted 463 #10

