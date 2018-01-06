Skyforce Suppresses Iowa with 2nd Half Blitz

Whatever plans were made during the halftime break were executed flawlessly in the 3rd quarter as the Sioux Falls Skyforce cruised past the Iowa Wolves 128-103 on Friday.

After a brief lull in the second period, Sioux Falls (11-13) closed to within 57-45 at the break. Over the first six minutes after intermission came phase one of the demolition when the two teams became all square.

With breathtaking efficiency, hitting 10 of 11 from the floor, the Skyforce strung together a 27-9 barrage to complete the third frame. Tony Mitchell (25 points) put the cap on the outburst from downtown that for all intents and purposes sent the Wolves (11-10) into a tailspin from which they would not recover. In process the game stopped a six-game win streak that began in Sioux Falls on December 17.

The 51 points in the third quarter was close to a franchise record. Back on February 25, 1995, Sioux Falls scored 53 in a quarter at Tri-City. That game was a 5-point loss for the 'Force and back when quarter points were tallied in the CBA, that was the only one earned in that contest.

Ike Nwamu drained 5 attempts from deep on the way to 28 points to lead Sioux Falls while Jimmie Taylor added 22 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. Also posting a double-double was Rodney Pryor with his 20 points 13 rebounds and 4 assists.

Iowa's efforts were highlighted by Melo Trimble who continues an impressive rookie season with 23 points and 7 assists. Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Justin Patton had an efficient night of his own by scoring 19 points in 18 minutes of action.

The Wolves will be back in action Saturday night (January 6) against the Legends deep in the heart of Texas. Sunday will be the next time Sioux Falls graces the court in a home contest against the Agua Caliente Clippers.