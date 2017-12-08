Skyforce Overtaken by Lakers in Overtime Loss

A furious fourth quarter comeback yielded overtime and a win for the South Bay Lakers Friday night 139-135 over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Entering the final period, Sioux Falls (6-7) had only trailed by one point early in the contest and was poised to pick up a second consecutive road win in the Golden State. However South Bay (10-2) exploded for 42 points in the final frame including a game-tying 3-pointer from Thomas Bryant just before the final horn to extend the game.

More crucial to the win for the Lakers was two-way player Alex Caruso who assisted on the equalizer at the end of regulation, scored 6 of the 7 Laker points in overtime and finished with 41 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals all the while shooting 13-17 from the floor and 3-5 from deep. Bryant was a solid second scorer with 31 points.

Six Skyforce players scored in double figures with Tony Mitchell (32 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds) and Torrey Craig (29 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists) leading the charge. Larry Drew II contributed 19 points and 14 assists with Matt Williams providing 18 points in the effort.

A Wednesday encounter with the Oklahoma City Blue is the next destination on this road swing for the Skyforce. Meanwhile, the Lakers will head north to Reno on Sunday to face the Bighorns.