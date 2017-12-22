Skyforce Find Redemption in Salt Lake City

Same eight players, but a different Sioux Falls Skyforce team put together an outstanding bounce back win over the Salt Lake City Stars 127-109 on Thursday night.

Another factor in the proceedings was the element of squaring off against a former teammate. Earlier in the day, the Utah Jazz signed forward Erik McCree to a 2-way contract.

Coincidentally the Stars (3-17) are affiliates of the Jazz and McCree immediately went to work against his former team by leading the Stars with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Meanwhile Naz Mitrou-Long assembled a line of 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Late in the first quarter and trailing by 8, the Skyforce (8-10) made their move to tie the contest early in the second stanza at 32. A 14-4 surge later in the period put Sioux Falls on top for good then left no doubt in the third quarter by turning the Stars over 8 times, grabbing 5 offensive rebounds and outscoring the hosts 33-19 in that stretch.

New guy Alonzo Gee continues to showcase his abilities for the Skyforce with 29 points, 10 rebounds 3 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot, while the rest of the team except for Larry Drew II had at least 10 points. Worthy of note would be season scoring bests for Jalen Bradley (22 points, 6 rebounds) and Jimmie Taylor (12 points) off the bench.

Sioux Falls is homeward bound for a Saturday night date with the Texas Legends. For the Stars, their schedule picks up on Wednesday when they host the Memphis Hustle.

See Also: