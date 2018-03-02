Skyforce Coach Earns G League Award for February Performance

Buoyed by winning the first six games of February, Sioux Falls Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith was deemed Coach of the Month in the NBA G League.

It started with a franchise record 25 made three-point baskets against the Oklahoma City Blue on February 2 and finished with a late morning five-point setback against the Blue on the month’s final day. In between, the Skyforce rode a wave of solid defense to win six out of seven for the month.

During one contest Sioux Falls allowed a 53 percent shooting performance to South Bay on February 24, but made up in other areas by forcing turnovers and turning offensive rebounds into points. After the Memphis contest on February 13, Smith said the formula to their success was disruption.

“We did a really good job on the ball and made our presence felt defensively. We were active with our hands get getting tips, deflections and steals which ignited our offense.”

Over seven games including the loss, Sioux Falls outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points. Heading into play Friday night, the Skyforce hold a game and a half lead over Oklahoma City and are three and a half games clear of Iowa.

It’s the first time since Dan Craig in March/April of 2016 that a Skyforce Head Coach had been so honored.

