Skyforce and Lakeland Magic Swap Two NBA Worthy Prospects

Prior to NBA training camps beginning, the Sioux Falls Skyforce made a trade involving two players that ended last season on a roster in the NBA.

In the wake of Ike Nwamu’s returning player rights being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for Perry Ellis, Sioux Falls exchanged the rights to Erik McCree in exchange for Rodney Purvis who played last year for the Lakeland Magic before getting a call-up to the Orlando Magic.

McCree scored 20 or more points in six of the thirteen games played with the Skyforce last season before signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. Combining his stats with the Salt Lake City Stars and the ‘Force, McCree averaged 17.8 points and 5 rebounds. He also appeared in four games with the Jazz during last season before being released as a free agent in July. By August, McCree had landed a spot with a team in the top league in Italy.

For Purvis during last season, one of the highlights came in a 31-point, 7-rebound, 3-assist, 2-steal performance against the Skyforce in a nationally televised contest at the Sanford Pentagon to leading Lakeland to a road victory. Purvis was also on the roster of the USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying team that played a two-game set in Santa Cruz in February of 2018. Then in March, Orlando signed Purvis to two ten-day contracts before taking him for the balance of the season after the G League season was complete.

For Purvis during the offseason, the Orlando Magic traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder who then sent Purvis to the Boston Celtics before being released. In 16 NBA games (2 starts) with Orlando, Purvis scored 6 points per game in 18 minutes per contest. His Lakeland numbers in 39 games (all starts), he averaged 20.5 points, nearly 4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 steals.

It’s not the only deal Lakeland and Sioux Falls has put together in 2018. In late February, Sioux Falls sent the returning rights of Byron Mullens and a fourth round 2018 draft pick to Lakeland for the Magic’s second-round pick in 2018.