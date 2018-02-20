Sioux Valley Optimists Host Bowling for Kids

The Sioux Valley Optimists meet every Monday at noon at the E. 20th St. Pizza Ranch, but they do so much more than that. The Sioux Valley Optimists aim to bring out the best in this community's young people, the community, and themselves.

But they can't do it alone so on Saturday, February 24, they are hosting a fundraiser entitled Bowling for Kids.

Bowling for Kids will take place at Eastway Bowl located at 3201 E. 10th St. from 1:30 PM until 4 PM.

All proceeds will benefit youth organizations supported by the Sioux Valley Optimist Club.

A four person team is $100 or you can register as an individual for $25. There are also sponsorship opportunities.

The fundraiser is just for fun, so don't worry if you're not a very good bowler. Everyone participating is a winner because they are helping out such a great cause.

For more information or to register yourself or a team, check out siouxvalleyoptimist.com.

This is such a fun event. I took part last year and am looking forward to it again this year.

