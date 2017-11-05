There are some people you come across in life who seem to have been blessed by God with a heavy dose of the talent gene.

I first heard Sara Bainter perform at an open mic poetry night in Sioux Falls. She played guitar, and piano. I even heard she had a book coming out, which she also illustrated.

So, I would say God went heavy on the talent gene with Sara, but she has also put in the hard work, and exercised the courage it takes to share those gifts with the world.

Sara's book, Campfire Poetry, is available now.

I asked Sara a few questions about her soon to be released book Campfire Poetry.

When did you start writing poetry?

The first poems I wrote that I liked and kept started in 8th grade, but I would have been journaling and songwriting before that.

For anyone who hasn’t experienced your work yet how would you describe it?

It's mostly monochromatic Emo vampgoth hipster minimalism with a twist of Poe.

When and why did you decide to write this book?

I was going through a lot at the time so I was writing a ton. I started performing at spoken word events and people started suggesting that I publish the work, starting with Sion Lidster.

What’s the meaning behind the name of your book Campfire Poetry?

All stories worth sharing have a conflict worthy of inspiring others. We all have battles in life. Campfire poetry is a portrayal of my battle between Devastation and Hope.

Where do you find most of your inspiration for writing?

Poetry is like a fairy godmother in my life. It comes out when I need it to.

If you could have a meal with 3 writers living or dead who are you eating with, and whats on the menu?

Edgar Allan Poe. Allen Ginsberg. Neil Gaimen. I would like to see what they would like to eat first. If they insisted on what I want to eat, I would choose pho.

Do you have any advice for anyone who has a book inside them they would like to write?

Please write the book. Always write, dream, do and follow through.

To order Sara's book, Campfire Poetry, click here.

