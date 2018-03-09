Sioux Falls Woman Wins Over $4 Million!
One of my favorite songs is When it Rains it Pours from Luke Combs. Luke sings about how his luck changes from one scratch off ticket.
Then I won a hundred bucks on a scratch off ticket
Bought two twelve packs and a tank of gas with it
She swore they were a waist of time, oh, but she was wrong
I was caller number five on a radio station, won a four-day, three-night, beach vacation
Deep sea, senorita, fishing down in Panama
And I ain't gotta see my ex future mother-in-law anymore
Oh lord, when it rains it pours
I would take a scratch off ticket win for $50 as a good day, but how bout $4,978,632!
The question a lot of people like to play with in their mind is if you won one million dollars would you keep working. How much money would you have to win before you quit your job?
A Sioux Falls woman won almost five million dollars, and she now gets to answer those questions.
I saw all this money winning excitement on KELO's Erica Tordsen's Page
