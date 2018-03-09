Sioux Falls Woman Wins Over $4 Million!

Then I won a hundred bucks on a scratch off ticket

Bought two twelve packs and a tank of gas with it

She swore they were a waist of time, oh, but she was wrong

I was caller number five on a radio station, won a four-day, three-night, beach vacation

Deep sea, senorita, fishing down in Panama

And I ain't gotta see my ex future mother-in-law anymore

Oh lord, when it rains it pours