Sioux Falls Woman Turns Personal Passion into Powerful Book

I'm a fan of people who take their stories and turn them into healing for themselves and others.

Read some of Shelley Furtado-Linton's bio and you will see she has done just that:

After years of struggling with a painful history of sexual, verbal, and physical abuse she found healing through faith. The insights gained through her restoration journey along with her passion for helping other women find freedom from past difficulties became the foundation for her writing and ministry.

I asked Shelley some questions about her book and the process it took to see it through publication.

When did you first fall in love with writing?

I’ve had a love for words as long as I can remember. However, I began writing stories and poems at about 12 years old and into adulthood. In fact, I recently found a “secret” book of poetry I’d written about 30 years ago. It seems writing’s always been part of my life!

When and why did you start writing this book?

This book has been in my head for about 10 years, but it wasn’t until about a year and a half ago I got serious. Then, last year I connected to Jeremy Brown of Throne Publishing Group. That meeting inspired me to get serious about writing my story. The actually writing began last April (2018) and my book was released the following October!

What’s the name of the book and what’s the meaning behind the name?

My book is called Beautiful Ashes: Finding Freedom to Fly Through Faith.

The title comes from a Bible verse that says God will make something beautiful out of the “ashes” in our lives. The book is my story about how I moved from brokenness and pain to a full and beautiful life.

What type of reader you know will connect with your book?

To one degree or another we are all shaped by our past experiences. My story was dramatic, but I believe that anyone who’s been stuck in a negative or dark place because of life experiences will find hope in my story.

What was the hardest part about finishing this book?

Ha! The hardest part was being disciplined. It’s one thing to say “I want to write a book.” and another to actually DO it. I wanted my book done by October, and that meant I had to be consistent with hands to keyboard!

If you could have lunch with three authors living or dead who would you eat with and what restaurant would you bring them to?

Oh my… I’d go to Coffea (does a coffee house count??) with John Steinbeck, Max Lucado, and Jen Hatmaker. Yep, that would be a VERY interesting conversation!!

Do you have any advice for anyone who has a book inside of them they would like to write?

My advice it to do it. If you don’t know where to start, I highly recommend the Awaken Workshop available through Throne Publishing Group. It’s an experience that helped give me the confidence to begin - and beginning is the ONLY way it will happen!

Do you see yourself publishing more books in the future?

Yes, yes, yes! I’m currently ghostwriting someone’s book now - which I love doing! But, I know there is more I want to write as well. I’d love to write another small group study, and I’m designing a journal to go along with Beautiful Ashes: Finding Freedom to Fly Through Faith.

Where can people pick up your book?

Beautiful Ashes: Finding Freedom to Fly Through Faith is available in print or digital formats from Amazon. I also have print copies for sale. To get a copy from me you may message me on social media, or email me: shelley@mybeautifulashes.com

You also do speaking events do you have any coming up or is there a place people can follow you to see when your next speaking event is?

I am available as a keynote speaker! In fact, I’m speaking January 12 at a Women Ignited by Faith event held at the Ramkota Inn.

In addition, on January 26 at 10:00 AM, Codi Realty Group/ Keller Williams is hosting an event at Lava’s Coffee & Cafe in Harrisburg. It’ll be an opportunity to hear the story behind by book. And, coffee and caramel rolls will be provided!

Photo by Lynn Brower / Lynn Marie Photography