Sioux Falls Woman Hits Husband With Lamp, Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a woman was arrested on Monday following an incident with her husband.

"She ended up threatening her husband with a knife. Then things to have calmed down. She ended up grabbing a lamp and hit him on the back of the head. There were no serious injuries. The woman was arrested for aggravated assault domestic."

Clemens says domestic violence affects both men and women.

"It really doesn't matter if it's boyfriend girlfriend or if they're married. We have domestics that affect everybody in any stage of relationships."

On average, nearly twenty people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.