The Sioux Falls woman accused of being responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend is now staring down a set of manslaughter charges as a result of her actions.

KSFY TV is reporting on Tuesday, (September 11), 43-year-old Jayme Kae Knudson was charged with three counts of first degree manslaughter along with hit-and-run.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY that officers were called to the scene of an accident just before 9 PM on Saturday, (September 8) at 15th Street and Charlotte Avenue in Sioux Falls. According to the report, a woman driving through the neighborhood saw a man lying in the road unconscious.

Clemens said that earlier that evening, Knudson got into a fight with her boyfriend, 46 year-old Erik Ray Lunstra of Sioux Falls regarding their relationship. KSFY reports that Knudson got into her car to leave, and Lunstra stepped in front of the vehicle. As Knudson attempted to drive off, Lunstra jumped up on the hood of the car, as she turned he slipped off the vehicle and struck his head on the ground.

Clemens told KSFY that Knudson failed to stop and check on his condition, nor did she notify authorities of the accident.

Once authorities arrived, they transported Lunstra to a Sioux Falls hospital where he eventually passed away as the result of a life-threatening brain bleed on Monday, (September 10).

