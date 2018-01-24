"Our victim heard a noise outside and saw three people that were breaking windows out of her car. She went outside to confront them and hopefully stop them. Sounds like she knows all the suspects," said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. "One of the women had a tire iron and had been breaking out the windows. That suspect used the tire iron and hit the victim a few times. The other two people (a man and a woman) then pushed the victim to the ground and kicked her several times."