We can add another winter activity to the Sioux Falls outdoor resume that will push aside those winter blues. Get ready for the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival beginning on Friday, February 1.

We live in the upper plains so why not take full advantage of the ice and snow. Why should Minnesota have all the fun right?

The first ever Sioux Falls Winter Carnival will be in support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire with snow sculpting and pub crawls to Snowga and ice skating. The organization was the recipient of a $5,000 grant from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc for the event.

By the way Snowga is yoga in the snow.

Did you notice the date? Yep, that's First Friday too.

Look for Pop-Up Ice Rinks, the Family Snowfest, S'mores Fest, a Slippery Slope Pub Crawl and the Winter Jam Block Party.

Nine days of winter fun!