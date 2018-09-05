Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin Clark Scheduled for December Fight!

The upcoming UFC 231 fight card scheduled for December 8th, in Toronto is coming together.

The card has set a light heavy weight bout between Sioux Falls native Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark, and Austrian Aleksandar Rakic.

The first time I met Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark, it was easy to see the guy is an athlete.

After getting to know Devin you can tell Brown Bear's heart is as big as his biceps.

Devin's skill set inside the cage caught the eye of Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White's during the Looking For a Fight series.

South Dakotan's have had a fighter to root for inside the octagon ever since Dana signed him after the show.

Devin has not only inspired fight fans of the sport to follow their dreams, but also rallied around multiple kids causes outside the cage.

The Toronto fight card has yet to lock in a main event, but according to MMA Fighting there are rumors of a good one:

A main event is yet to be announced for UFC 231, but a featherweight bout between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega is rumored to be in discussion.

To read the full MMA Fighting story, and to see the rest of the announced card check out their website.

