Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark has been added to fight card 223 in Brooklyn.

According to MMA Mad: "A light heavyweight bout has been added to UFC 223 as Mike Rodriguez vs Devin Clark has been added to the event in Brooklyn."

Devin caught the eye of UFC president Dana White, during the Lookin' for a Fight TV show.

UFC 223 has a great lineup for fight fans, here is the card break down from the UFC:

Tony Ferguson VS Khabib

Rose Namajunas VS Joanna Jerdrzejczyk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz VS Felice Herrig

Al laquinta VS Paul Felder

Joe Lauzon VS Chris Gruetzemacher

Ray Borg VS Brandon Moreno

Michael Chiesa VS Anthony Pettis

See Also