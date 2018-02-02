Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin Clark Added to Fight Card 223 in Brooklyn
Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark has been added to fight card 223 in Brooklyn.
According to MMA Mad: "A light heavyweight bout has been added to UFC 223 as Mike Rodriguez vs Devin Clark has been added to the event in Brooklyn."
Devin caught the eye of UFC president Dana White, during the Lookin' for a Fight TV show.
UFC 223 has a great lineup for fight fans, here is the card break down from the UFC:
- Tony Ferguson VS Khabib
- Rose Namajunas VS Joanna Jerdrzejczyk
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz VS Felice Herrig
- Al laquinta VS Paul Felder
- Joe Lauzon VS Chris Gruetzemacher
- Ray Borg VS Brandon Moreno
- Michael Chiesa VS Anthony Pettis
