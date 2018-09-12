Sioux Falls ‘Touch-A-Truck’ Event Schedule

Have you ever wondered what it is like to sit behind the steering wheel of one of those Sioux Falls City Trucks? Well, you can do that and so much more at the upcoming Touch-A-Truck event.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation’s popular Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harmodon Park. This event gives families an opportunity to explore various trucks and vehicles and talk with the individuals who operate them.

Harmodon Park is located at East 41st Street and Highway 11. Inflatables and food trucks will be available on-site. Touch-A-Truck is a free, fun event for the entire family. No registration is required.

If you have a unique vehicle and would like to display it, please contact the Parks and Rec Department at 605-978-6930 or at siouxfalls.org/parks . You can also find a fun guide from Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation activities for the whole family at siouxfalls.org/parks/fun-guide .