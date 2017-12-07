One of the things that a lot of us look forward to around the Holidays is the tradition of watching a favorite Christmas Movie.

Every year we have a little gathering at our house and watch Bill Murray’s 'Scrooged'. It wouldn't be Christmas without it. What is your favorite holiday “must watch”?

We took a totally unofficial poll on the “Ben & Patty Show” to see what the Favorite Christmas Movies are around Sioux Falls.

Here are Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Christmas Movies

1. A Christmas Story

2. Elf

3. Christmas Vacation

4. The Grinch

5. It's A Wonderful Life

What is your favorite Christmas movie that you think should be on the list?

