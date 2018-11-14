Sioux Falls to Get Hyatt Place Hotel at Lake Lorraine

The Lake Lorraine campus in Sioux Falls is about to get another tenant.

KSFY TV is reporting that Hyatt Place plans to start building a 112-room hotel on the north side of the property in the coming year. Parent company Hyatt Hotels Corp. submitted plans for the estimated 7.5 million dollar project with the city recently.

As KSFY reports , the new Hyatt Place hotel will be the second hotel that plans to set up shop at the Lake Lorraine shopping and business complex.

SiouxFalls.Business is reporting that Aloft is also planning to build on the south end of the Lake Lorraine campus near a new retail building that’s currently under construction.

According to Jodi Schwan at SiouxFalls.Business , the Hyatt Place hotels are best known as modern hotels with a ton of great amenities.

The Sioux Falls Hyatt Place hotel will be the first of its kind in South Dakota.

See the complete SiouxFalls.Business Hyatt Place story here .

Source: KSFY/SiouxFalls.Business