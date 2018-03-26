Sioux Falls Teen Threatens Shooting at Memorial Middle School

When students and parents started sending screenshots from snapchat to Sioux Falls police about a student threatening a shooting at Memorial Middle School, the investigative team took the matter seriously. A short time later police found the 14 year old boy and took him to the Juvenile Detention Center. Now the boy who claimed it to be a joke is facing felony charges.

The unidentified boy is charged with misuse of electronic communication, simple assault and a federal charge of make a terrorist threat.

In speaking with the teen's parents, they had no idea the threat had been made and confirmed there was no access to weapons. Police then determined there was no immediate danger and school was held as usual.

The first calls to police reporting the threat came in at 9:47 PM on Thursday (March 22). Officer Sam Clemens says this is a perfect example to the public that if you see something, say something.

Jamie Nold, Assistant Superintendant with Sioux Falls Public Schools says he is pleased with the efforts of students and parents reporting their concerns, and how school and law enforcement worked together to ensure the safety of students, parents and faculty at Memorial Middle School.

