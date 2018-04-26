Sioux Falls Teen Takes out Frustration on Dog

It’s hard to say what led to a juvenile to attack a dog, but police were able to separate the youngster and the canine in order to prevent further harm.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened about 5:30 PM Wednesday in an area near 18th Street and Blaine Avenue. When police arrived on scene, the barrage was still occurring with the suspect being a 17-year old boy.

“The officer saw him just hit the dog, but the person that called it in saw him punching and kicking the dog. He was punching (the dog) in the head and the body. That’s pretty much it. (The suspect) really didn’t give much of a reason why he was doing it.”

The 17-year old was charged with Cruelty to Animals. Clemens says Animal Control took the dog to the veterinarian for treatment.

The extent of injuries to the dog is currently unknown and it was not revealed who owned the dog or what breed of dog was attacked.

