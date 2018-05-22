Sioux Falls Swimming Pools Appreciation Nights Scheduled

Sioux Falls swimming pools are scheduled to open on June 1. Swim passes can be purchased at all outdoor pools during normal hours they are open.

How would you like to experience the pools for FREE?! Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will be hosting pool appreciation nights at all pools this summer. These free-admission nights will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

This will give you a chance to see how much fun the pools are at no cost. Here is the schedule for Sioux Falls Pool Appreciation Nights:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center-Sat. June 2 6:30 to 8 pm.

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center-Sat. June 36:30 to 8 pm.

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center-Sat. June 4 6:30 to 8 pm.

Kuen Pool--Sat. June 5 6:30 to 8 pm.

Frank Olson Pool-Sat. June 6 6:30 to 8 pm.

Normal daily admission rates for pools through Dec. 31, 2018 are:

Under 2: Free

Ages 2-17:$5

Ages 18-54:$6

Ages 55+: $5

For more information on Sioux Falls Pools go to Siouxfalls.org.

