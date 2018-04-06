Sioux Falls Street Work Alerts for Monday

Starting Monday (April 9) three different street construction locations will be affecting traffic in Sioux Falls. You should not only plan for safe driving at these areas, but also map out a different route.

First of all, a street closure on Main Avenue. Beginning on Monday morning, April 9, 2018, Main Avenue will be closed between Second Street and Third Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Dakota Avenue at McClellan Street and Third Street. The work is expected to be completed by the evening of April 20, 2018.

Also the rail yard clean up begins Monday. Contractors will begin to remove the old tracks in the recently purchased railyard property from the north of Sixth Street to the south near Tenth Street. The project will also include utility work within Eighth Street and soil removal within the yard.

This will be the first step in preparing the site for redevelopment.The work is expected to be completed by the first part of July 2018.

There will also be a lane closure on West 41st Street Monday. The outside eastbound lane of 41st Street will be closed west of Kiwanis Avenue to allow construction crews to work on storm drainage repairs. This work is expected to be complete by Friday, April 13, 2018.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction areas and may want to consider alternate routes.

