Sioux Falls’ Starbucks Location to Close for Remodeling

Starbucks lovers in South Sioux Falls will have to temporarily find a new place to get their coffee fix, beginning in June.

The location on Western Avenue, just south of 57th Street, is closing for remodeling from June 10-20. All other Sioux Falls Starbucks locations will be open during that time.

JJ's Wine, Spirits & Cigars

The temporary closure comes right around the same time that Starbucks' next door neighbor, JJ's Wine, Spirits & Cigars is moving to a brand new location on 57th Street, just west of I-229. JJ's is closing its' current location June 9 and will open their store June 13.

With the shared space to the south about to become vacant, there have been rumors that Starbucks will be expanding into the old JJ's spot, but store employees say that is not the case. Only the existing Starbucks space will be remodeled.