Sioux Falls Stampede to be Renamed as the Fighting Wiener Dogs

The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced that they will be changing its team name to the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs.

Well, the name will be changed for one night anyway.

In celebration of the 12th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races, the Stampede will officially change its name to the Fighting Wiener Dogs. The name change and game will take place on February 23 when the Fighting Wiener Dogs take on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

New white jerseys will be on display during the event, and fans will have the chance to win a jersey with a live auction with the proceeds benefitting the Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

Sioux Falls Stampede

The annual wiener dog races will take place during both intermissions that evening. The team will also have a kid zone, and fans will receive a Sioux Falls Wiener Dogs rally towel when they enter the game.

Tickets for the game are available through both Ticketmaster and at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.

More information about the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs can be found here .