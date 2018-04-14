Sioux Falls Stampede Secure Home Ice Advantage in USHL Playoffs

The Sioux Falls Stampede have secured home ice advantage in the first round of the USHL Playoffs.

They did so even after losing to Fargo on Friday night 3-0 in front of over 10,000 fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

It has been a great year to be a Stampede fan as this team has experienced success, but done so with a roster that features athleticism, intelligence and a relentless effort that is appreciated by all who come to watch them play.

The Stampede will begin their postseason run on Tuesday night in the Clark Cup Playoffs at the Premier Center as they will host Lincoln.

The three game series will feature all games in Sioux Falls as the Stampede look to advance to the second round.

Tickets for the games are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Premier Center Box Office.