Sioux Falls Stampede Goalie Signs NHL Contract

As a Tier One hockey club the Sioux Falls Stampede continues to be a feeder for the National Hockey League with another star player moving up to the next level.

The latest is Russian born goalie Mikhail Berdin who has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets organization.

Berdin who was drafted by the Jets in 2016 came to Sioux Falls for the 2016-17 season getting 31 starts. Appearing in 45 games this past season Berdin went 24-13-5 with a .92 save percentage.

Winnipeg lost to the Las Vegas Knights Sunday in the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets are getting a strong net minder in Berdin who claimed a silver medal in the 2015 World Junior A Challenge as well as being named to the tournament all-star team after posting a 0.80 goals-against average and .968 save percentage.

According the Jets organization Berdin's three-year entry-level contract is worth an annual value of $766,666.67.

See Also: