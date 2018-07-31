The Sioux Falls Sports Authority has a new leader.

Thomas Lee has been hired as the group's new executive director. He comes from Charlotte, North Carolina, where he had been the director of sports development for the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority/Visit Charlotte for the last six years.

Lee is the fourth executive director the Sioux Falls Sports Authority has had over the past 12 years. He replaces Bryan Miller, who is moving to the Summit League to take over as assistant commissioner of championships and marketing.

In a press release, Lee said:

"I am thrilled to join this incredible community that supports its events to the fullest extent. That commitment is what makes this position so appealing, and I can’t wait to get started."

Lee will begin his duties in Sioux Falls in August.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is responsible for bringing events to Sioux Falls and managing things like the Summit League Basketball Championships and several NCAA Division II national championships as well as an NCAA Division I women’s basketball regional at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. It also annually runs the Sioux Falls Marathon and Half Marathon.

