Sioux Falls Skyforce Strike Back in Blowout over Suns

The Miami Heat two-way contract players led the way as the Sioux Falls Skyforce dispatched the Northern Arizona Suns 127-106 Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

For the fourth time this season, forward Yante Maten scored at least 30 points for the Skyforce (9-2) doing considerable damage at the free throw line (13-14) to score exactly 30 points with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Duncan Robinson was transferred to the Skyforce from Miami and added 22 points.

Robinson thought creating turnovers and disrupting Northern Arizona (2-10) in the half court was a big key to success.

“We got up in the passing lanes which is how we like to play. However we have to do a better job capitalizing on those steals and turnovers.”

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith noted that for a good portion of the game their defense set the tone.

“We gave up 18 points in the paint in the first quarter. From there we did a better job shrinking the court and making them take the shots we wanted them to take.”

Additionally for Sioux Falls, Guard Malik Newman posted a career high 23 points off the bench to support the effort which helped maintain a double-digit lead for a majority of the game.

Jawun Evans led a quartet of double figure scorers for the Suns with 30 points plus 8 assists. Former Hawkeye Peter Jok closed with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

It’s likely that some Hawkeye fans will witness Jok and the Suns in their next outing against the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines Saturday night. Sioux Falls has to hop a plane and head to California for a Sunday contest with the Stockton Kings.