Sioux Falls Skyforce Run Roughshod over Salt Lake City

The final score was not indicative of the dominance put forward by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in their Monday night 136-122 dismantling of the Salt Lake City Stars.

Top-notch three-point shooting during the first three quarters for the Skyforce (6-0) put the game away before the Stars (2-2) closed the gap during garbage time. Midway through the first quarter the game was tied at 17. By late third quarter the score read 112-70.

Twice the ‘Force scored 41 points in a quarter as the offensive rhythm flowed from inside, outside and from the charity stripe. Raphiael Putney was 8 of 11 from long distance to set the example. As a team Sioux Falls hit 24 of 47 on three-point shots , making more long ones than the Stars attempted on the night (5-23).

Putney closed with 32 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks while Rodney Purvis in a starting role collected 25 points and 7 assists as the ‘Force got their second road win of the year.

The hosts had three players crack the 20-point mark led by Willie Reed (24 points, 11 rebounds), Naz Mitrou-Long (20 points, 5 assists), and Tony Bradley (20 points, 8 rebounds).

Both teams return to action on Thursday. Salt Lake City will host the South Bay Lakers with Sioux Falls heading to Oklahoma City to face the Blue.