Sioux Falls Skyforce Back on Winning Track at Memphis

For the second time this season it was a grit-and-grind special. The Sioux Falls Skyforce out lasted the Memphis Hustle 116-108 on Saturday night at Landers Center.

A frosty start by the Skyforce (7-1) temporarily became a 13-point hole, but the shots started to fall in the second quarter for the visitors with the two teams dead even at intermission. Late in the third quarter, the game was tied at 71 when at 13-1 spurt put the Skyforce ahead to stay.

Offensively during the crucial run, it was not one player doing the damage. Five different Skyforce players contributed in the scoring column and the defense forced four missed shots and two turnovers in that pivotal four minutes.

Memphis (3-3) was up to the challenge in the fourth quarter hitting a pair of long distance bombs to close the gap to 105-102 with 3:34 to go. Rodney Purvis immediately responded with a corner three to double the lead and seize momentum back.

Purvis (13 points) was one of the 6 double-figure scorers on the night for Sioux Falls. Yante Maten had the stroke both from the floor and the foul line to finish with 28 points and Briante Weber collected 20 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

The Hustle had four with 10 points or more with two with at least 20. Brandon Goodwin (28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) was top scorer and rebounder for the hosts, while Jevon Carter added 22 points and 5 assists.

Next on the schedule for Sioux Falls will be a pair of home dates with the South Bay Lakers on Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. Meanwhile Memphis will wait for a Wednesday home date with Fort Wayne.