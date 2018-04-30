Sioux Falls Severe Weather Awareness Training Tonight!

For 33 years Sioux Falls National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp has been doing Severe Weather Awareness Training Classes all over the nation.

Tonight (April 30) is Todd's last Severe Weather Awareness training class in Sioux Falls. Todd is not only a dear friend, he is an amazing weather professional. I've been to this class and I agree with Todd, "You will never look at clouds the same!"

"Let's Pack The Pavilion!" Tonight! The class will kick off tonight at the Washington Pavilion at 301 South Main Avenue here in Sioux Falls.

NWS

The presentation covers weather safety procedures, storm spotting fundamentals, how to report severe weather observations, and historical systems that have affected the region.

The session is open to area first responders and the general public at no cost. No registration is necessary.

I've been told that if enough people attend, I'll be able to sign the stage wall with all the other performers that have played at the Pavilion, so I hope everyone can attend. Let's pack the Hall! Help spread the word!

