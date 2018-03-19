Sioux Falls Sets Record for Recycling

City of Sioux Falls Public Works announced Monday (March 19) that the licensed waste haulers’ recycling rate for 2017 was 24.4 percent, up 1.2 percent from 2016 and the highest annual recycling rate to date for the region.

In 2017, licensed waste haulers brought in 5,500 fewer tons of municipal solid waste to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill and nearly 2,000 more tons of recyclable material to regional material recycling facilities.

“I wish I could get folks in Sioux Falls as excited about recycling as their Mayor is,” says Mayor Mike Huether. “It is so easy to do, saves us a bunch of money and is so great for our environment, too.”

While the region has experienced an increase in recycling, the City wants to remind residents how to recycle properly. Below are some guidelines to help residents and businesses recycle everything they can.

The City’s recycling guidelines include:

Do recycle tin and aluminum cans; plastic containers such as bottles, tubs, and jugs; cardboard and cartons; and paper such as newspaper, magazines, and office paper.

Bag shredded paper in a clear plastic bag before putting it in your recycling bin.

Bag plastic bags together in a clear plastic bag before putting them in your recycling bin.

All other recyclables should be placed loose (unbagged) in your recycling bin.

Never put medical, food, pet, or human waste in the recycling bin.

Electronics, hazardous waste, Styrofoam, ceramics, porcelain, toys, clothing, and garden hoses do not belong in the recycling bin.

See Also: