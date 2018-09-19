Sioux Falls Missing Endangered Girl Found

Authorities have confirmed that Belle Mwamikiza has been found safe on Wednesday morning. (September 19) Mwamikiza was reported missing after not returning home from school on Tuesday (September 18)

(Original Story)

As you make your way around the Sioux Falls area for work, school and shopping, keep an eye out for this girl. There is a concern for her safety.

According to KSFY TV News , Police in Sioux Falls are looking for a girl who they say is considered an endangered runaway.

Belle Mwamikiza, 13, did not return home from Whittier Middle School on Tuesday (September 18) according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black pants, and pink shoes.

If you see her, call police at 367-7000. You can also remain anonymous with reporting your tips through Crimestoppers of the Sioux Empire.

While you're on the crime stoppers website, you can scan through over 170 unsolved crime records, all with pictures of suspects captured from security video from local businesses.