Sioux Falls School District Flu Shot Clinics

The Sioux Falls School District is offering flu shot clinics for middle and high school students.

The clinics will be held at different schools each week throughout the month of October. Parents need to sign an Influenza Vaccine Consent Form which can be downloaded from the district's website (here) or they can get it from their child's school.

Here's the schedule for the clinics.

  • October 4        Lincoln High School   3:00-5:00 PM
  • October 5        Whittier Middle School          8:00-10:00 AM
  • October 10      Edison Middle School            8:00-10:00 AM
  • October 11      Washington High School        3:00-5:00 PM
  • October 17      McGovern Middle School       8:00-10:00 AM
  • October 18      Roosevelt High School           3:00-5:00 PM
  • October 24      Patrick Henry Middle School  8:00-10:00 AM
  • October 27      Memorial Middle School         8:00-10:00 AM
  • October 31      Axtell Park Building                10:00-11:00 AM &1:00-2:00 PM
  • November 1    New Tech High School            7:15-9:30 AM

Source: Sioux Falls School District

