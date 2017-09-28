Sioux Falls School District Flu Shot Clinics

The Sioux Falls School District is offering flu shot clinics for middle and high school students.

The clinics will be held at different schools each week throughout the month of October. Parents need to sign an Influenza Vaccine Consent Form which can be downloaded from the district's website ( here ) or they can get it from their child's school.

Here's the schedule for the clinics.

October 4 Lincoln High School 3:00-5:00 PM

October 5 Whittier Middle School 8:00-10:00 AM

October 10 Edison Middle School 8:00-10:00 AM

October 11 Washington High School 3:00-5:00 PM

October 17 McGovern Middle School 8:00-10:00 AM

October 18 Roosevelt High School 3:00-5:00 PM

October 24 Patrick Henry Middle School 8:00-10:00 AM

October 27 Memorial Middle School 8:00-10:00 AM

October 31 Axtell Park Building 10:00-11:00 AM &1:00-2:00 PM

November 1 New Tech High School 7:15-9:30 AM

Source: Sioux Falls School District

