Today (June 6) is Election Day for the Sioux Falls School Board . There are ten different polling stations and you can vote at any of them.

One of the challenges that each of the four the school board candidates mentioned was diversity.

Christy Nicolaisen, Executive Director of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls says she sees how the school system and Superintendent Brian Maher sees the challenge and are finding solutions:

"They are embracing diversity. They are looking for ways to get diversity into the school district, so there are those mentors there, those teachers there that reflect the population we have in the school district. I really appreciate that," said Nicolaisen.

"It is not an easy answer, it is not an easy solve, but anyone who is trying to work towards diversity is a fantastic move and I appreciate what the Superintendent is trying to do."

Sioux Falls public schools are working with students that speak over 50 languages. The Multi-Cultural Center has programs serving 700 kids in programs representing 140 languages, including Native American languages.

Find out how each candidate stands of the issue of diversity and other issues on our website . Bring your ID to vote today.

Polling stations are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

