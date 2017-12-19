Sioux Falls SantaCon of 2017 is one I'll never forget, or at least the parts I can remember.

I would like to apologize to the city of Sioux Falls for my behavior on Saturday night.

This was the 6th Annual Sioux Falls Santacon and my fourth. You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now. Oh well, maybe Santa will understand and I'll still be on the nice list this year.

This year's festivities started at Wiley's then proceeded to Club David, Pave, and Lucky's. Thanks to all of these establishments for putting up with us weirdos!

I believe a good time was had by all. We were spreading so much Christmas cheer, you'd have to be Scrooge McDuck not to have a good time.

So much comfort and joy and good tidings to all!

If you were at SantaCon and want to share your photos, leave them in the comments!

Like this gem from Ashley Pickles

Insert embarrassed face emoji!

Until next year, Sioux Falls!

Thank Santa, it's only once a year.

